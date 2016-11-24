Sheriff K-9 vested up for duty

A K-9 with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office will come to work with extra protection thanks to a donation through Police K9 INvest Project, the nonprofit aimed at providing protective vests for police dogs.

Ambush, a 5-year-old German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix, is trained to track, search and apprehend as well as detect narcotics.

K9 INvest will present his handler, Chris Bowron, with a bulletproof vest for Ambush today. Manufactured by K9 Storm, the custom-fitted Kevlar includes a built-in harness and lightweight design that covers the dog's vital areas while allowing for longer wear in a variety of weather conditions.

The vest was provided by Police K9 INvest Project with contributions from the community including CrossFit Detour in Rochester, The Gardens, and Cannon Falls residents' volunteer event and a significant amount from a private party.

Anonymous donors told Police K-9 they were inspired to give to the organization after attending the Minnesota Police K9 Competition in Anoka last year. Supporters of law enforcement and self-identified dog-lovers, the donor hoped to show support in "today's volatile climate."

"It seems as if everyone has their hand out looking for donations and, often, one never sees the impact of giving," the person said. "Sometimes we have no idea where the donations actually go — they just get lumped into one huge category. So this year we decided to do something different; define our passions, give locally and give generously."