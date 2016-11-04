TRIAD will explore Court Watch program
Learn about the Court Watch program that three Minnesota counties offer. The organizer of the Olmsted County group, Darrel Hildebrant, will talk about the program at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, to TRIAD — Cannon Falls Area Citizens and Law Enforcement Partnership. TRIAD meets the second Wednesday of every month at the Shepherd's Center, 120 State St. W., Cannon Falls.
Hildebrant, a crime prevention specialist with the Rochester Police Department, will explain how Court Watch involves citizens in the judicial process and educates them about court proceedings. By documenting proceedings and holding staff accountable for their actions, Court Watch gives defendants a voice and an advocate in the sometimes confusing and intimidating system, while providing judges with feedback from fresh perspectives.
Hennepin and Ramsey counties also have Court Watch.