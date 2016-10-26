Arrest follows report of stabbing in Pine Island

Johnson and Robinson live together in Pine Island and were having a verbal argument around 1 p.m. Monday at their apartment when Robinson allegedly took a butcher knife from the kitchen and stabbed Johnson in the stomach and also cut her finger. The stomach wound was described as a small puncture type wound, less than an inch wide.

According to the complaint, Robinson allegedly prevented Johnson from leaving the apartment or using a phone. Johnson was able to leave the apartment on Oct. 25 after Robinson fell asleep. She went to a friend’s house in Zumbrota where the incident was then reported.

Robinson was taken into custody at their apartment in Pine Island without incident and booked into Goodhue County jail on felony domestic assault and interference with a 911 call.

Zumbrota Ambulance transported Johnson to St. Mary’s in Rochester.