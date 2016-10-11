A Bloomington, Minn., man faces a felony burglary charge stemming from his alleged involvement in a Sept. 26 incident including stolen vehicles and a cornfield search near the Goodhue-Dakota county line.

Alexander Fredrick Parker, 23, made his first court appearance Sept. 29 in Dakota County on a charge of second-degree burglary. An omnibus hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 27, with a possible jury trial to begin in mid-December.

According to court documents:

Goodhue County Sheriff's Office received a driving complaint Sept. 26 of a white pickup truck pulling a trailer that was dragging something and creating sparks near Cannon Falls. While searching for the vehicle, a deputy instead came across a crash between a semitrailer and a classic Plymouth convertible. The driver of the car reportedly fled into a cornfield.

As authorities searched for driver, they were contacted by a local farmer who said he had given a ride to a man he described as "under the influence of drugs with burned hands and tattoos." The farmer took deputies to an address on 360th Street in Cannon Falls where a man, later identified as Parker, answered the door.

Parker allegedly told deputies he had just ingested methamphetamine. They took him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The Plymouth involved in the crash was registered to an address in Hampton, Minn. A Dakota County Park ranger checked the residence and discovered the doors had been kicked in and the house was ransacked. In addition to the convertible, the homeowner reported several items were stolen including a gun safe containing an unknown number of firearms, $1,700 in cash, a television and food from the refrigerator.

White pickup

Adding to the chaos that morning, the deputy who discovered the crash between the convertible and semitrailer also encountered a white truck that matched the description in the original driving complaint.

The pickup, later identified as stolen from Richfield, Minn., did not stop for the deputy. A short pursuit followed before the driver crashed, fled on foot, stole a different vehicle and crashed again, sustaining "serious injuries," the complaint states. The driver was apprehended and taken to a Twin Cities hospital. The man was not listed in the Dakota County or Goodhue County jail rosters as of Friday, Oct. 7.

A search of the pickup revealed items reported stolen from the Hampton burglary scene. Shoes worn by Parker and the driver of the pickup also matched footprints at the house, according to the complaint.

Second-degree burglary of a dwelling carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.