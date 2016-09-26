Chase, multiple crashes reported Monday in Cannon Falls

UPDATE: Cannon Falls Area Schools opted to go into a "soft lockdown" Monday as a precaution, Supt. Beth Giese said.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, a 2000 Jaguar S-Type was traveling westbound on Highway 19 near 40th Avenue in Cannon Falls at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and rolled off the road, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report. The unbelted driver was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a Twin Cities hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Jaguar and another vehicle involved in a separate crash are suspected stolen, according to law enforcement radio communication traffic.

Law enforcement was searching for a possible suspect in a Cannon Falls cornfield Monday morning after reports of multiple vehicle crashes and a chase. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was requested to assist.

At least one suspect was reportedly taken into custody.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

More from the Republican Eagle