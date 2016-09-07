Wetterling discovery rekindles safety conversation

Patty Wetterling’s requests following the discovery of her son Jacob’s remains last week were simple:

Be with friends.

Play with your children.

Giggle.

Hold Hands.

Eat ice cream.

Create joy.

Help your neighbor.

“That is what will bring me comfort today,” the grieving mother stated on the Facebook page for the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center, which she and her husband, Jerry Wetterling, established after their 11-year-old son was abducted 27 years ago.

Danny Heinrich, who had been a person of interest in Wetterling’s disappearance, admitted in court Tuesday to abducting, sexually assaulting and murdering Jacob Wetterling the day of the boy’s disappearance.

To help honor Patty Wetterling’s requests, Kris Johnson, supervisor of Family and Child Services with Goodhue County Health and Human Services, said parents can talk with their children about how to stay safe while they play.

“We talk to kids about what to do in storms or a fire,” Johnson said. “Having that personal safety conversation as part of an overall conversation about safety can normalize it. It doesn’t have to be a scary thing for kids to know the names of body parts and that it’s OK to talk about body parts.”

Presenting topics like these with age-appropriate language isn’t always easy. Johnson recommends initiating the conversation by asking kids what they know about the Wetterling case and whether they have any questions about it.

“Don’t assume you know what your kids are thinking, and don’t assume how they’ve interpreted the news,” she said. “You’re not going to know how they’re doing unless you ask. You don’t want to assume they’re terrified, but you don’t want to assume it’s nothing.”

Tips and information about keeping kids safe, including checking in with children and teens, encouraging children to hang out in groups, and trusting one’s instincts are available on the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center website at http://bit.ly/24SGaFp.

Understanding risks

The details of Jacob Wetterling’s disappearance illustrated a chilling image with which parents throughout the state could identify: a small town in Minnesota where a group of children headed out for an ordinary bike ride to a convenience store.

Although such cases can trigger a heightened vigilance among parents, Johnson encourages communities not to respond with panic.

“Safety is also about perception,” she said, “We tolerate some risks like skateboarding, playing ball and riding in cars and get really scared of other risks. We need to be able to measure what’s a reasonable response.”

Live Healthy Red Wing Coordinator Michelle Leise said people can help enhance an environment of safety by becoming active participants in their community and building relationships with their neighbors.

“If we have more people out in the neighborhood, it leads to more safety,” she said. “As community members, we can make sure we’re watching out for each other’s kids. If you see something suspicious, you can stop and help.”

Despite the fear tragedies such as Jacob Wetterling’s abduction can generate, Leise echoed Patty Wetterling’s plea not to let fear interfere with the simple pleasures of playing outdoors with friends.

“As parents, we should encourage children to get outside and move and be curious about their surroundings,” she said. “You can teach kids to be pragmatic and realistic without being cynical and suspicious of everyone.”