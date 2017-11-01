Real Deals takes off in Cannon Falls

Nancy and her husband, Don, recently opened the Real Deals on Home Decor and Boutique in Cannon Falls. The shop offers a wide variety of decor, clothing and holiday items.

"I first came to love Real Deals when there was a store in Victoria, Minn., which is near my hometown," Crandall said. "I wanted to step outside my box, doing something fun and fresh."

After working for the Minnesota Courts for 28 years and an independent consultant for the past seven years, specializing in courts and criminal justice technology innovations and change management, she decided it was time for something new.

The store officially opened Friday, Oct. 13.

"It was a great opening weekend," Crandall said. "We received a lot of positive feedback about our products and prices."

Looking ahead, she plans to focus on getting to know her customers.

"I want to get to know not only my customers, but also what kinds of products they would like to see," she said. "We are always getting in new home decor and trendy fashions, so feedback about favorite items is welcomed."

Keeping the holiday season in mind, Nancy has begun planning some evening events and extended hours. For more information, check the Cannon Falls Real Deals on Home Decor and Boutique Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RealDealsCannonFalls.