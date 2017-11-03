Goodhue County summit tackles housing issue

Hosted at the Mississippi National Golf Course, 408 Golf Links Drive, the event will run 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7 and focus on a discussion of the resources available to assist in the housing needs of Goodhue County. Housing plays a critical role in success of all communities and the region as well as serves as driving factor in workforce availability, which in turn supports businesses and schools, organizers said.

"We are hearing from all parts of Goodhue County about the shortage of housing across all sectors. Additionally, we are hearing from employers that they are having difficulty attracting employees due to a shortage in workforce housing. This summit is occurring at a critical time to look for solutions in Goodhue County's housing market," said Ron Allen, Goodhue County Board chair.

The event will feature presentations and discussions with organizations including the Red Wing Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Southeast Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, governmental units, developers, large employers, banks and more.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 507-867-3164 or email info@cedausa.com.