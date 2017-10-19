Farm market report for Oct. 17 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Market Report - 10/17/17
Next Dairy sale will be on October 24,2017
Sheep & Goats
Feeder Lambs
50 - 70# 120 - 147.5 cwt
70 - 90# 110 - 145 cwt
Fed Lambs 110 - 140#
Shorn 115 - 130 cwt
Unshorn 115 - 130 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 52.5 - 67.5 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 25 - 52.5 cwt
1 Select group 78 cwt
Goats
Small Goats (40-60#) 25 - 140 hd
Med Goats (70-90#) 35 - 190 hd
Large Goats (120-200#) 120 - 240 hd
Nanny Goats 50 - 210 hd
Market Sows
Under 450# 27 cwt
450 - 500# 27 cwt
Over 500# 29 - 31 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 15 cwt
Over 500# 10 cwt
Feeder Pigs
50 - 60# 18 hd
60 - 80# 21 - 30 hd
80 - 100# 25 - 35 hd
100 - 120# 42.5 - 62.5 hd
120 - 150# 52.5 - 60 hd