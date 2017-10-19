Search
    Farm market report for Oct. 17 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:04 p.m.

    Market Report - 10/17/17

    Next Dairy sale will be on October 24,2017

    Sheep & Goats

    Feeder Lambs

    50 - 70# 120 - 147.5 cwt

    70 - 90# 110 - 145 cwt

    Fed Lambs 110 - 140#

    Shorn 115 - 130 cwt

    Unshorn 115 - 130 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 52.5 - 67.5 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 25 - 52.5 cwt

    1 Select group 78 cwt

    Goats

    Small Goats (40-60#) 25 - 140 hd

    Med Goats (70-90#) 35 - 190 hd

    Large Goats (120-200#) 120 - 240 hd

    Nanny Goats 50 - 210 hd

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 27 cwt

    450 - 500# 27 cwt

    Over 500# 29 - 31 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 15 cwt

    Over 500# 10 cwt

    Feeder Pigs

    50 - 60# 18 hd

    60 - 80# 21 - 30 hd

    80 - 100# 25 - 35 hd

    100 - 120# 42.5 - 62.5 hd

    120 - 150# 52.5 - 60 hd

