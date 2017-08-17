Farm market report for August 16 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Week of August 14 - August 16, 2017
Fed Cattle
Fed Beef Steers 108 - 117 cwt
Mixed grading & light weight 60 - 107 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 95.5 - 111 cwt
Mixed grading & heavy weight 81 - 94 cwt
Fed DairyX Steers 93 - 109.75 cwt
Fed Dairy Steers 88 - 98 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
and light-weight are 71 - 87 cwt
Market Cows
Brought mostly 64 - 88 cwt
"Thin, shelly, full, overfed cows" 30 - 63 cwt
Market Bulls 70 - 98 cwt
Market Hogs
230#-280# 50 cwt
280#-290# 50 cwt
290#-300# 50 cwt
Sows
Under 450# 54 cwt
450-500# 56 cwt
Over 500# 60 - 63 cwt
Boars
Under 300# 28 cwt
Over 300# 18 cwt