    Farm market report for August 16 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 3:49 p.m.

    Week of August 14 - August 16, 2017

    Fed Cattle

    Fed Beef Steers 108 - 117 cwt

    Mixed grading & light weight 60 - 107 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 95.5 - 111 cwt

    Mixed grading & heavy weight 81 - 94 cwt

    Fed DairyX Steers 93 - 109.75 cwt

    Fed Dairy Steers 88 - 98 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    and light-weight are 71 - 87 cwt

    Market Cows 

    Brought mostly 64 - 88 cwt

    "Thin, shelly, full, overfed cows" 30 - 63 cwt

    Market Bulls 70 - 98 cwt

    Market Hogs

    230#-280# 50 cwt

    280#-290# 50 cwt

    290#-300# 50 cwt

    Sows

    Under 450# 54 cwt

    450-500# 56 cwt

    Over 500# 60 - 63 cwt

    Boars

    Under 300# 28 cwt

    Over 300# 18 cwt

