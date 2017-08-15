Farm market report for Aug. 14 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday, August 14, 2017
Feeder Cattle
Odd & Plain cattle discounted
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# 106 - 190 cwt
600-800# 79 - 122 cwt
800-1000# 96 - 117 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# 97.5 - 150 cwt
600-800# 116 - 118 cwt
800-1000# 101 - 113 cwt
Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted
300-400# 77 - 102.5 cwt
400-600# 82 - 105 cwt
600-800# 60 - 86 cwt
800-1000# 80 88 cwt
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 525 - 900 hd
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A hd
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 175 cwt
70-90# 140 - 160 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 140 - 150 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 140 - 150 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 50 - 65 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 30 - 50 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 108 - 117 cwt
Mixed grading 60 - 107 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 95.5 - 111 cwt
Mixed grading 81 - 94.5 cwt
Fed Dairy-X Steers 93 - 109.75 cwt
Fed Dairy Steers 88 - 95 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 71 - 87 cwt
Market Cows mostly 64 - 80 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 63 cwt
Market Bulls 70 - 96 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 80 - 140 cwt
150 - 250# 90 - 120 cwt
Beef Calves up to 140 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 10 - 65 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 60 cwt
450-500# 62 cwt
Over 500# 64 - 66 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 28 cwt
Over 300# 18 cwt