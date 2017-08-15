Search
    Farm market report for Aug. 14 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 9:28 a.m.

    Monday, August 14, 2017

    Feeder Cattle

    Odd & Plain cattle discounted

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# 106 - 190 cwt

    600-800# 79 - 122 cwt

    800-1000# 96 - 117 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# 97.5 - 150 cwt

    600-800# 116 - 118 cwt

    800-1000# 101 - 113 cwt

    Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted

    300-400# 77 - 102.5 cwt

    400-600# 82 - 105 cwt

    600-800# 60 - 86 cwt

    800-1000# 80 88 cwt

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 525 - 900 hd

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A hd

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 175 cwt

    70-90# 140 - 160 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 140 - 150 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 140 - 150 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 50 - 65 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 30 - 50 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 108 - 117 cwt

    Mixed grading 60 - 107 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 95.5 - 111 cwt

    Mixed grading 81 - 94.5 cwt

    Fed Dairy-X Steers 93 - 109.75 cwt

    Fed Dairy Steers 88 - 95 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 71 - 87 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 64 - 80 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 63 cwt

    Market Bulls 70 - 96 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 80 - 140 cwt

    150 - 250# 90 - 120 cwt

    Beef Calves up to 140 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 10 - 65 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 60 cwt

    450-500# 62 cwt

    Over 500# 64 - 66 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 28 cwt

    Over 300# 18 cwt

