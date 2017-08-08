Farm market report for August 7 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday August 7, 2017
Feeder Cattle
Odd & Plain cattle discounted
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# 118 - 126 cwt
600-800# 117 - 121 cwt
800-1000# 100 - 116 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# 118 - 129 cwt
600-800# 93 - 124 cwt
800-1000# 100 - 109 cwt
Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted
300-400# 90 - 104 cwt
400-600# 90 - 114 cwt
600-800# 90 - 110 cwt
800-1000# 83 90 cwt
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs N/A hd
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A hd
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 180 cwt
70-90# 130 - 160 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 145 - 155 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 145 - 155 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 50 - 60 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 30 - 50 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 115 - 118.75 cwt
Mixed grading 89 - 114 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 114 - 118 cwt
Mixed grading 99 - 113 cwt
Fed Dairy-X Steers 100 - 112.5 cwt
Fed Dairy Steers 94 - 97.75 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 74 - 93 cwt
Market Cows mostly 65 - 78 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 64 cwt
Market Bulls 63 - 98 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 135 - 230 cwt
150 - 250# 90 - 130 cwt
Beef Calves 155 240 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 2.5 - 115 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 65 cwt
450-500# 67 cwt
Over 500# 69 - 71 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 30 cwt
Over 300# 18 cwt