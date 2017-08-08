Search
    Farm market report for August 7 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 11:52 a.m.

    Monday August 7, 2017 

    Feeder Cattle

    Odd & Plain cattle discounted

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# 118 - 126 cwt

    600-800# 117 - 121 cwt

    800-1000# 100 - 116 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# 118 - 129 cwt

    600-800# 93 - 124 cwt

    800-1000# 100 - 109 cwt

    Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted

    300-400# 90 - 104 cwt

    400-600# 90 - 114 cwt

    600-800# 90 - 110 cwt

    800-1000# 83 90 cwt

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs N/A hd

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A hd

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 180 cwt

    70-90# 130 - 160 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 145 - 155 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 145 - 155 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 50 - 60 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 30 - 50 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 115 - 118.75 cwt

    Mixed grading 89 - 114 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 114 - 118 cwt

    Mixed grading 99 - 113 cwt

    Fed Dairy-X Steers 100 - 112.5 cwt

    Fed Dairy Steers 94 - 97.75 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 74 - 93 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 65 - 78 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 64 cwt

    Market Bulls 63 - 98 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 135 - 230 cwt

    150 - 250# 90 - 130 cwt

    Beef Calves 155 240 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 2.5 - 115 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 65 cwt

    450-500# 67 cwt

    Over 500# 69 - 71 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 30 cwt

    Over 300# 18 cwt

