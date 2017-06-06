Farm market report for June 5 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday June 5, 2017
Feeder Cattle
Odd & Plain cattle discounted
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# 111 - 190 cwt
600-800# 87 - 164 cwt
800-1000# 90 - 153 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# 95 - 152.5 cwt
600-800# 110 - 138 cwt
800-1000# 69 - 127 cwt
Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted
300-400# 100 - 111 cwt
400-600# 67.5 - 117 cwt
600-800# 73 - 109 cwt
800-1000# 70 - 89 cwt
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 625 1285 hd
Cow/Calf Pairs 1025 1425 hd
Beef Breeding Bulls BULL SALE JUNE 8TH
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 240 cwt
70-90# 150 - 205 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 175 - 185 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 175 - 185 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 60 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 128 - 140 cwt
Mixed grading 101 - 127 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 128 - 139.75 cwt
Mixed grading 97 - 127 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 109 - 122 cwt
Fed Holstein-X Steers 110 - 135.5 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 75 - 108 cwt
Market Cows mostly 64 - 83 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 63 cwt
Market Bulls 88.5 - 102 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 160 - 230 cwt
150 - 250# 130 - 167.5 cwt
Beef Calves 165 - 230 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 10 - 125 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 37 cwt
450-500# 39 cwt
Over 500# 41 - 43 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 24 cwt
Over 300# 13 cwt