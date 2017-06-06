Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Farm market report for June 5 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 10:22 a.m.

    Monday June 5, 2017

    Feeder Cattle

    Odd & Plain cattle discounted

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# 111 - 190 cwt

    600-800# 87 - 164 cwt

    800-1000# 90 - 153 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# 95 - 152.5 cwt

    600-800# 110 - 138 cwt

    800-1000# 69 - 127 cwt

    Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted

    300-400# 100 - 111 cwt

    400-600# 67.5 - 117 cwt

    600-800# 73 - 109 cwt

    800-1000# 70 - 89 cwt

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 625 1285 hd

    Cow/Calf Pairs 1025 1425 hd

    Beef Breeding Bulls BULL SALE JUNE 8TH

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 240 cwt

    70-90# 150 - 205 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 175 - 185 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 175 - 185 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 60 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 128 - 140 cwt

    Mixed grading 101 - 127 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 128 - 139.75 cwt

    Mixed grading 97 - 127 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 109 - 122 cwt

    Fed Holstein-X Steers 110 - 135.5 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 75 - 108 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 64 - 83 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 63 cwt

    Market Bulls 88.5 - 102 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 160 - 230 cwt

    150 - 250# 130 - 167.5 cwt

    Beef Calves 165 - 230 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 10 - 125 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 37 cwt

    450-500# 39 cwt

    Over 500# 41 - 43 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 24 cwt

    Over 300# 13 cwt

    Explore related topics:Newsbusiness
    Advertisement
    randomness