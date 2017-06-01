Farm report for May 31 from the Central Livestock Assn., Zumbrota Market
Week of May 29 - May 31, 2017
Feeder Cattle
Odd & Plain cattle discounted Lite test
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# up to 147 cwt
600-800# up to 144 cwt
800-1000# up to 125 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# up to 130 cwt
600-800# up to 114 cwt
800-1000# up to 118 cwt
Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted
300-400# up to 115 cwt
400-600# up to 111 cwt
600-800# up to 103 cwt
800-1000# up to 102 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 185 - 230 cwt
150 - 250# 155 - 190 cwt
Beef Calves 185 - 225 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 25 - 110 cwt
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 240 cwt
70-90# 150 - 220 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 165 - 175 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 165 - 175 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 52.5 - 67.5 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 52.5 cwt
Beef Breeding Bull Auction will be held on June 8th
Fed Beef Steers 124 - 134 cwt
Mixed grading 86 - 118 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 120 - 126 cwt
Mixed grading N/A cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 106 - 108 cwt
Fed Holstein-X Steers 93 - 126.25 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 85 - 103 cwt
Market Cows mostly 65 - 84.25 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 64 cwt
Market Bulls 75 - 104 cwt
Market Hogs
230-280# 46 cwt
280-290# 45 cwt
290-300# 44 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 40 cwt
450-500# 42 cwt
Over 500# 43 - 44 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 24 cwt
Over 300# 13 cwt