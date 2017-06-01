Search
    Farm report for May 31 from the Central Livestock Assn., Zumbrota Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 9:40 a.m.

    Week of May 29 - May 31, 2017 

    Feeder Cattle

    Odd & Plain cattle discounted Lite test

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# up to 147 cwt

    600-800# up to 144 cwt

    800-1000# up to 125 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# up to 130 cwt

    600-800# up to 114 cwt

    800-1000# up to 118 cwt

    Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted

    300-400# up to 115 cwt

    400-600# up to 111 cwt

    600-800# up to 103 cwt

    800-1000# up to 102 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 185 - 230 cwt

    150 - 250# 155 - 190 cwt

    Beef Calves 185 - 225 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 25 - 110 cwt

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 240 cwt

    70-90# 150 - 220 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 165 - 175 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 165 - 175 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 52.5 - 67.5 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 52.5 cwt

    Beef Breeding Bull Auction will be held on June 8th

    Fed Beef Steers 124 - 134 cwt

    Mixed grading 86 - 118 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 120 - 126 cwt

    Mixed grading N/A cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 106 - 108 cwt

    Fed Holstein-X Steers 93 - 126.25 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 85 - 103 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 65 - 84.25 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 64 cwt

    Market Bulls 75 - 104 cwt

    Market Hogs

    230-280# 46 cwt

    280-290# 45 cwt

    290-300# 44 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 40 cwt

    450-500# 42 cwt

    Over 500# 43 - 44 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 24 cwt

    Over 300# 13 cwt

