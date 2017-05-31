Search
    Farm report for May 30 from the Central Livestock Assn., Zumbrota Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 4:18 p.m.

    Tuesday May 30, 2017 

    Sheep & Goats

    Feeder Lambs

    50# - 70# 160 - 240 cwt

    70# - 90# 160 - 210 cwt

    Fed Lambs

    Shorn Lambs 110# - 145# 150 - 175 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 110# - 145# 150 - 175 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 57.5 - 67.5 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 22.5 - 57.5 cwt

    few selects N/A

    Goats

    Small Goats 40-60# 40 - 190 hd

    Med Goats 70-90# 80 - 220 hd

    Large Goats 120-170# 100 - 245 hd

    Nanny Goats 55 - 230 hd

    Feeder Pigs

    50# - 60# 50 - 62.5 hd

    60# - 80# 62.5 - 77.5 hd

    80# - 100# N/A

    100# - 120# 77.5 - 85 hd

    120# - 150# N/A

    Sows

    Under 450# 40 cwt

    450# - 500# 42 cwt

    Over 500# 43 - 44 cwt

    Boars

    Under 300# 24 cwt

    Over 300# 13 cwt

