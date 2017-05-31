Farm report for May 30 from the Central Livestock Assn., Zumbrota Market
Tuesday May 30, 2017
Sheep & Goats
Feeder Lambs
50# - 70# 160 - 240 cwt
70# - 90# 160 - 210 cwt
Fed Lambs
Shorn Lambs 110# - 145# 150 - 175 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 110# - 145# 150 - 175 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 57.5 - 67.5 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 22.5 - 57.5 cwt
few selects N/A
Goats
Small Goats 40-60# 40 - 190 hd
Med Goats 70-90# 80 - 220 hd
Large Goats 120-170# 100 - 245 hd
Nanny Goats 55 - 230 hd
Feeder Pigs
50# - 60# 50 - 62.5 hd
60# - 80# 62.5 - 77.5 hd
80# - 100# N/A
100# - 120# 77.5 - 85 hd
120# - 150# N/A
Sows
Under 450# 40 cwt
450# - 500# 42 cwt
Over 500# 43 - 44 cwt
Boars
Under 300# 24 cwt
Over 300# 13 cwt