Teams from both groups will gather information from a sample of 200-plus guests and businesses at the 2017 Holiday Stroll, examining attendee purchasing habits, programming preferences and overall demographics. The University of Minnesota Tourism Center then will analyze the findings.

Results will be formatted in a report to aid those in the local service industry and business community. According to DTMS, the overall aim is to understand what drives sales and attendance and to measure for the first time in the Stroll's 15-year history what value the event holds for Red Wing. The Stroll is the Friday after Thanksgiving Day each year.

"We know anecdotally that the Stroll has been more popular and well attended each year, but we're excited to prove with real figures how the Stroll has an affect on our businesses," DTMS Executive Director Megan Tsui said. "Sustainability for the event depends on us leveraging our sponsors, and showcasing how a relatively minor financial investment can pay off dividends for our retail and service community."

This project will be funded by an $8,000 grant from the Southeast Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships at the University of Minnesota. Work will begin in September and the report will be completed by March 30, 2018.