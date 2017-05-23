Farm market report for May 22 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday May 22, 2017
Feeder Cattle
Odd & Plain cattle discounted
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# 87.5 - 151 cwt
600-800# 101 - 157 cwt
800-1000# 110 - 129 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# 89 - 152.5 cwt
600-800# 105 - 139 cwt
800-1000# 113 - 127 cwt
Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted
300-400# 91 - 120 cwt
400-600# 60 - 110 cwt
600-800# 61 - 113 cwt
800-1000# 85 - 100 cwt
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A
N/A
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 230 cwt
70-90# 150 - 200 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 180 - 190 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 180 - 190 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 60 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 128 - 134 cwt
Mixed grading 110 - 127 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 123 - 132 cwt
Mixed grading 72 - 122 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 104 - 112 cwt
Fed Holstein-X Steers 113 - 129.5 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 60 - 103 cwt
Market Cows mostly 70 - 84 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 69 cwt
Market Bulls 68 - 101 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 145 - 195 cwt
150 - 250# 142.5 - 210 cwt
Beef Calves 195 - 235 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 75 - 110 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 40 cwt
450-500# 42 cwt
Over 500# 44 - 46 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 24 cwt
Over 300# 13 cwt