    Farm market report for May 22 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 9:44 a.m.

    Monday May 22, 2017

    Feeder Cattle

    Odd & Plain cattle discounted

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# 87.5 - 151 cwt

    600-800# 101 - 157 cwt

    800-1000# 110 - 129 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# 89 - 152.5 cwt

    600-800# 105 - 139 cwt

    800-1000# 113 - 127 cwt

    Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted

    300-400# 91 - 120 cwt

    400-600# 60 - 110 cwt

    600-800# 61 - 113 cwt

    800-1000# 85 - 100 cwt

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A

    N/A

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 230 cwt

    70-90# 150 - 200 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 180 - 190 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 180 - 190 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 60 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 128 - 134 cwt

    Mixed grading 110 - 127 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 123 - 132 cwt

    Mixed grading 72 - 122 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 104 - 112 cwt

    Fed Holstein-X Steers 113 - 129.5 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 60 - 103 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 70 - 84 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 69 cwt

    Market Bulls 68 - 101 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 145 - 195 cwt

    150 - 250# 142.5 - 210 cwt

    Beef Calves 195 - 235 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 75 - 110 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 40 cwt

    450-500# 42 cwt

    Over 500# 44 - 46 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 24 cwt

    Over 300# 13 cwt

