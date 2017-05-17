The Lagoon adds activities pool, new decks

The Prairie Island Indian Community first broke ground in early 2016 on an $86 million project. The first phases included Lagoon water park and Wave spa.

The Lagoon water park already has proven popular beyond expectations, Tribal Council President Shelley Buck recently told the casino's service providers. That led to a major addition, which opened Friday, May 12.

The splash pool has a versatile design, including space that doubles for water volleyball when not being used for laps. There is an activity area with two in-pool basketball hoops plus a warm-water spa. There is also a 2,397-square-foot indoor deck with seating, officials noted.

The Lagoon already had a lazy river, a children's play area with water-dumping features and a slide.

As summer construction progresses, the water park will gain an outside patio directly off the new activity pool. Casino officials anticipate that will open in June.

When all is complete, Lagoon water park — inside and out — will be 35,000 square feet.

More hotel rooms

The water park is connected but hidden behind the hotel, where two new towers are under construction. This project is approximately 184,000 square feet and will connect to the Eagle Tower.

One tower will be eight stories and the other will be seven, for a total of 308 new rooms that will include suites, premiere rooms and standards guest rooms. The upper floors will overlook the scenic bluffs of Prairie Island.

The towers are scheduled to open December 2017.

This growth comes after Treasure Island added a smoke-free casino close to the hotel lobby. Opened in December 2016, the gaming area features new slot machines and the smoke-free Element Bar & Lounge.

"The big beautiful windows add natural light and the stunning new décor are a preview of the casino floor remodel project," casino management said in a news statement.

The current casino then will undergo a two-year remodel.

The hotel lobby is currently under renovation to have enhanced front desk features to improve the overall check-in experience for guests. New features will include an expanded concierge area and a guest lounge. A coffee shop will be added.