Red Wing in the running for $25K Main Streets contest

Northfield and Shakopee join Red Wing in the 25 quarterfinalists. An online vote May 1-28 will determine the semifinalists. The winner will be announced June 5.

Users can vote once per day here: http://www.mainstreetcontest.com/profile.php?id=114

According to the contest website:

"Main Streets are really the heartbeat of America's cities and towns. They play an important part in the long-term success of communities and really help build a sense of place. When Main Streets are strong, so are the communities that surround them."

