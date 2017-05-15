Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Red Wing in the running for $25K Main Streets contest

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 10:08 a.m.
    A screen capture of the America's Main Streets website - http://www.mainstreetcontest.com/

    Red Wing Downtown Main Street was named a quarterfinalist in the America's Main Streets contest sponsored by Stihl. The winning main street will receive $25,000 in cash and related prizes to help with revitalization.

    Northfield and Shakopee join Red Wing in the 25 quarterfinalists. An online vote May 1-28 will determine the semifinalists. The winner will be announced June 5.

    Users can vote once per day here: http://www.mainstreetcontest.com/profile.php?id=114

    According to the contest website:

    "Main Streets are really the heartbeat of America's cities and towns. They play an important part in the long-term success of communities and really help build a sense of place. When Main Streets are strong, so are the communities that surround them."

    ---

    RELATED: http://downtownredwing.org/

    Explore related topics:NewsbusinessRed WingsocialStihlAmerica's Main Streets
    Advertisement