Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Farm report for May 8 from the Central Livestock Assn., Zumbrota Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 2:01 p.m.

    Monday May 8, 2017 

    Feeder Cattle

    Odd & Plain cattle discounted

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# 81 - 145 cwt

    600-800# 96 - 128 cwt

    800-1000# 80 - 119 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# 79 - 140 cwt

    600-800# 90 - 130 cwt

    800-1000# 109 - 123 cwt

    Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted

    300-400# 89 - 117.5 cwt

    400-600# 80 - 113 cwt

    600-800# 84 - 101 cwt

    800-1000# 73 91 cwt

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 535 - 1150 hd

    Cow/Calf Pairs 1400 - 1450 hd

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 200 - 250 cwt

    70-90# 185 - 225 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 175 - 190 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 175 - 190 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 60 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 135.5 - 144 cwt

    Mixed grading 120 - 134 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 135 - 140 cwt

    Mixed grading 90 - 134 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 104 - 112 cwt

    Fed Holstein-X Steers 99 - 136.75 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 65 - 103 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 64 - 89 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 63 cwt

    Market Bulls 87 - 96 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 155 - 235 cwt

    150 - 250# 100 - 155 cwt

    Beef Calves 175 230 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 65 - 120 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 43 cwt

    450-500# 45 cwt

    Over 500# 47 - 49 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 17 cwt

    Over 300# 11 cwt

    Explore related topics:Newsbusiness
    Advertisement
    randomness