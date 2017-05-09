Farm report for May 8 from the Central Livestock Assn., Zumbrota Market
Monday May 8, 2017
Feeder Cattle
Odd & Plain cattle discounted
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# 81 - 145 cwt
600-800# 96 - 128 cwt
800-1000# 80 - 119 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# 79 - 140 cwt
600-800# 90 - 130 cwt
800-1000# 109 - 123 cwt
Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted
300-400# 89 - 117.5 cwt
400-600# 80 - 113 cwt
600-800# 84 - 101 cwt
800-1000# 73 91 cwt
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 535 - 1150 hd
Cow/Calf Pairs 1400 - 1450 hd
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 200 - 250 cwt
70-90# 185 - 225 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 175 - 190 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 175 - 190 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 60 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 135.5 - 144 cwt
Mixed grading 120 - 134 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 135 - 140 cwt
Mixed grading 90 - 134 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 104 - 112 cwt
Fed Holstein-X Steers 99 - 136.75 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 65 - 103 cwt
Market Cows mostly 64 - 89 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 63 cwt
Market Bulls 87 - 96 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 155 - 235 cwt
150 - 250# 100 - 155 cwt
Beef Calves 175 230 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 65 - 120 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 43 cwt
450-500# 45 cwt
Over 500# 47 - 49 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 17 cwt
Over 300# 11 cwt