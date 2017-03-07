Search
    Farm market report for March 6 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 1:49 p.m.

    Tuesday March 7, 2017 

    Sheep & Goats

    Feeder Lambs

    50# - 70# 135 - 277.5 cwt

    70# - 90# 135 - 195 cwt

    Fed Lambs

    Shorn Lambs 110# - 145# 135 - 140 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 110# - 145# 135 - 140 cwt

    few selects 141 - 154 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 80 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 5 - 60 cwt

    few selects 82.5 - 85 cwt

    Goats

    Small Goats  40-60# 40 - 120 hd

    Med Goats  70-90# 70 - 175 hd

    Large Goats  120-220# 120 - 220 hd

    Nanny Goats 25 - 205 hd

    Feeder Pigs 

    50# - 60# 23 - 41 hd

    60# - 80# 27.5 - 53 hd

    80# - 100# 30 - 55 hd

    100# - 120# 55 hd

    120# - 150# 50 - 83 hd

    Over 150# 57.5 - 110 hd

    Sows

    Under 450# 27 cwt

    450# - 500# 29 cwt

    Over 500# 30  -  33 cwt

    Boars

    Under 300# 20 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

