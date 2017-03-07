Farm market report for March 6 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Tuesday March 7, 2017
Sheep & Goats
Feeder Lambs
50# - 70# 135 - 277.5 cwt
70# - 90# 135 - 195 cwt
Fed Lambs
Shorn Lambs 110# - 145# 135 - 140 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 110# - 145# 135 - 140 cwt
few selects 141 - 154 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 80 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 5 - 60 cwt
few selects 82.5 - 85 cwt
Goats
Small Goats 40-60# 40 - 120 hd
Med Goats 70-90# 70 - 175 hd
Large Goats 120-220# 120 - 220 hd
Nanny Goats 25 - 205 hd
Feeder Pigs
50# - 60# 23 - 41 hd
60# - 80# 27.5 - 53 hd
80# - 100# 30 - 55 hd
100# - 120# 55 hd
120# - 150# 50 - 83 hd
Over 150# 57.5 - 110 hd
Sows
Under 450# 27 cwt
450# - 500# 29 cwt
Over 500# 30 - 33 cwt
Boars
Under 300# 20 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt