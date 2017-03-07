Search
    Farm report for March 6 from the Central Livestock Assn., Zumbrota Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 11:12 a.m.

    Monday March 6, 2017 

    Feeder Cattle 

    Odd & Plain cattle discounted

    Beef Steers & Bulls 

    See Thursdays Market Report

    350-600#

    600-800#

    800-1000#

    Beef Heifers See Thursdays Market Report

    350-600#

    600-800#

    800-1000#

    Holstein Steers  thin cattle discounted

    300-400# 71 - 84 cwt

    400-600# 67 - 93 cwt

    600-800# 79 - 85 cwt

    800-1000# 61 - 79 cwt

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 950 - 960 hd

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep  

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 220 cwt

    70-90# 140 - 190 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 130 - 137 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 130 - 137 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 65 - 80 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 65 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers  118 - 127 cwt

    Mixed grading 87 - 117 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers  117 - 125.75 cwt

    Mixed grading 80 - 116 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 85 - 98 cwt

    Fancy up to  cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade, "

    light-weight 60 - 84 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 59 - 77 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 58 cwt

    Market Bulls 79 - 93 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM 

    95 - 125#  115 - 165 cwt

    150 - 250#  75 - 130 cwt

    Beef Calves  up to 165 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 75 - 90 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 27 cwt

    450-500# 28 cwt

    Over 500# 30 - 33 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 22 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

