Farm report for March 6 from the Central Livestock Assn., Zumbrota Market
Monday March 6, 2017
Feeder Cattle
Odd & Plain cattle discounted
Beef Steers & Bulls
See Thursdays Market Report
350-600#
600-800#
800-1000#
Beef Heifers See Thursdays Market Report
350-600#
600-800#
800-1000#
Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted
300-400# 71 - 84 cwt
400-600# 67 - 93 cwt
600-800# 79 - 85 cwt
800-1000# 61 - 79 cwt
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 950 - 960 hd
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 220 cwt
70-90# 140 - 190 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 130 - 137 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 130 - 137 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 65 - 80 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 65 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 118 - 127 cwt
Mixed grading 87 - 117 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 117 - 125.75 cwt
Mixed grading 80 - 116 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 85 - 98 cwt
Fancy up to cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade, "
light-weight 60 - 84 cwt
Market Cows mostly 59 - 77 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 58 cwt
Market Bulls 79 - 93 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 115 - 165 cwt
150 - 250# 75 - 130 cwt
Beef Calves up to 165 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 75 - 90 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 27 cwt
450-500# 28 cwt
Over 500# 30 - 33 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 22 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt