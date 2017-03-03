New apartments, businesses in Pottery Place Mall

"The antique stores has always been a big draw, but we've got a lot of new things going on here," Jasko said.

Within the last year, several new businesses and apartments have been built in the Pottery Place.

Jasko said the idea to add apartments was born when the Pottery Museum of Red Wing moved across the parking lot.

"When the museum moved to the annex, they left a large vacant space on the second floor," she said.

Aware of the rental and housing shortages in the area, Jasko and her partner decided new apartments would be a good use for the space. Nine apartments are now housed on the second floor, adding to the 26 loft-style apartments on the building's top floor.

"The new apartments turned out great," Jasko said. "We wanted to maintain the historic elements in the design."

The apartments feature exposed brick and beams original to the building, with envious views of the river and bluffs.

Services and shopping

With the recent addition of four businesses, Jasko said the historic mall is trying to find its niche.

"We're off the beaten path a little bit, but we draw a lot of tourists," she said.

Capra's Dog Grooming, Mystic Guitars, Unlimited Chiropractic Club and Jasko's own Main Street XCHG round out the newest businesses in the building.

With Main Street XCHG (pronounced exchange), Jasko offers an eclectic mix of vintage and trendy consignments goods.

"It's a fun space," she said. "There's a little something for everyone."

With the popular antique stores, suite of offices, apartments, Godfather's Pizza, Black Dog Animal Hospital and the new stores, Jasko said she hopes locals will stop in for a visit soon.

"A lot of people have a lot of memories and traditions here, but sometimes just forget that we have a lot to offer in this amazing space," she said. "We have high-quality amenity services and great shopping. Come in for a stroll and reconnect with the building."

In the aftermath of February's Small Business Revolution buzz, Jasko said she hopes the heightened small-business support can extend from downtown to the historic pottery district.

"It is absolutely great to see the support for downtown Red Wing and the small businesses, but I wish people would think about Old West Main a little bit more. We're a vital part of Red Wing and we, too, need support. This is a beautiful, historic building."