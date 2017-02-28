Farm market report for Feb. 28 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Tuesday February 28, 2017
Next Dairy sale will be Tuesday March 14, 2017
Dairy Cattle
Hol Spr Hfrs 900 - 1485 hd
Fancy Spr Hfrs N/A hd
Short-bred Hfrs 825 - 1235 hd
Hol Spr Cows 1100 1200 hd
Hol Fresh/Milk 900 1000 hd
Open Heifers under 600# N/A hd
Open Heifers over 600# N/A hd
Hol Brdg Bulls N/A hd
Sheep & Goats
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 210 cwt
70-90# 150 - 185 cwt
Fed Lambs
110-140# shorn 130 - 140 cwt
110-140# unshorn 130 - 140 cwt
few selects 142.5 - 147.5 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 70 - 85 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 35 - 67.5 cwt
Goats
Small Goats 40-60# 100 - 140 hd
Med Goats 70-90# 90 - 180 hd
Large Goats 120-200# 100 - 215 hd
Nanny Goats 20 - 215 hd
Feeder Pigs
50#-60# 24 - 34 hd
60#-80# 26 - 45 hd
80#-100# 45 - 50 hd
100#-120# 45 - 74 hd
120#-150# 72.5 - 97.5 hd
Over 150# 90 - 115 hd
Market Sows
Under 450# 22 cwt
450-500# 24 cwt
Over 500# 26 - 28 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 22 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt