    Farm market report for Feb. 28 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 3:24 p.m.

    Tuesday February 28, 2017 

    Next Dairy sale will be Tuesday March 14, 2017 

    Dairy Cattle   

    Hol Spr Hfrs 900 - 1485 hd

    Fancy Spr Hfrs N/A hd

    Short-bred Hfrs 825 - 1235 hd

    Hol Spr Cows 1100 1200 hd

    Hol Fresh/Milk 900 1000 hd

    Open Heifers under 600# N/A hd

    Open Heifers over 600# N/A hd

    Hol Brdg Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep & Goats 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 210 cwt

    70-90# 150 - 185 cwt

    Fed Lambs

    110-140# shorn 130 - 140 cwt

    110-140# unshorn 130 - 140 cwt

    few selects 142.5 - 147.5 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 70 - 85 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 35 - 67.5 cwt

    Goats

    Small Goats  40-60# 100 - 140 hd

    Med Goats  70-90# 90 - 180 hd

    Large Goats  120-200# 100 - 215 hd

    Nanny Goats 20 - 215 hd

    Feeder Pigs 

    50#-60# 24 - 34 hd

    60#-80# 26 - 45 hd

    80#-100# 45 - 50 hd

    100#-120# 45 - 74 hd

    120#-150# 72.5 - 97.5 hd

    Over 150# 90 - 115 hd

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 22 cwt

    450-500# 24 cwt

    Over 500# 26 - 28 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 22 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

