    Farm market report for Feb. 27 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 11:52 a.m.

    Monday February 27, 2017

    Feeder Cattle

    Odd & Plain cattle discounted

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# 101 - 153 cwt

    600-800# 99 - 132.5 cwt

    800-1000# 86 - 122 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# N/A cwt

    600-800# 89 - 127 cwt

    800-1000# 89 - 111 cwt

    Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted

    300-400# N/A cwt

    400-600# 90 - 92 cwt

    600-800# N/A cwt

    800-1000# N/A cwt

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs N/A hd

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 220 cwt

    70-90# 140 - 200 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 130 - 137 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 130 - 137 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 65 - 80 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 65 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 120 - 124 cwt

    Mixed grading 70 - 119.85 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 118 - 123.75 cwt

    Mixed grading 94 - 119 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 82 - 88.5 cwt

    Fancy up to 94.5 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 56 - 81 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 55 - 75 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 54 cwt

    Market Bulls 63 - 89 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 90 - 155 cwt

    150 - 250# 90 - 100 cwt

    Beef Calves 160 - 195 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 30 - 45 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 22 cwt

    450-500# 24 cwt

    Over 500# 26 - 28 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 24 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

