Farm market report for Feb. 27 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday February 27, 2017
Feeder Cattle
Odd & Plain cattle discounted
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# 101 - 153 cwt
600-800# 99 - 132.5 cwt
800-1000# 86 - 122 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# N/A cwt
600-800# 89 - 127 cwt
800-1000# 89 - 111 cwt
Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted
300-400# N/A cwt
400-600# 90 - 92 cwt
600-800# N/A cwt
800-1000# N/A cwt
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs N/A hd
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 220 cwt
70-90# 140 - 200 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 130 - 137 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 130 - 137 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 65 - 80 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 65 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 120 - 124 cwt
Mixed grading 70 - 119.85 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 118 - 123.75 cwt
Mixed grading 94 - 119 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 82 - 88.5 cwt
Fancy up to 94.5 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 56 - 81 cwt
Market Cows mostly 55 - 75 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 54 cwt
Market Bulls 63 - 89 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 90 - 155 cwt
150 - 250# 90 - 100 cwt
Beef Calves 160 - 195 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 30 - 45 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 22 cwt
450-500# 24 cwt
Over 500# 26 - 28 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 24 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt