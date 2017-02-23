Farm market report for Feb. 23 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Thursday, February 23, 2016
Bred Beef Cow & Heifer Auction
There was a standing room only crowd!
First calf heifers of good size and quality sold mostly: 1075 - 1525 head
Small first calf heifers sold mostly: 950 - 1050 head
Young cows sold mostly: 1200 - 1550 head
Small and light-weight cows and heifers sold mostly: 710 - 1185 head
Cow/Calf Pairs: N/A head
Market Hogs
230# - 280# 46 cwt
280# - 290# 45 cwt
290# - 300# 44 cwt
Sows
Under 450# 22 cwt
450# - 500# 24 cwt
Over 500# 26 - 28 cwt
Boars
Under 300# 25 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt