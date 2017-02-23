Search
    Farm market report for Feb. 23 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall on Feb 23, 2017 at 3:08 p.m.

    Thursday, February 23, 2016

    Bred Beef Cow & Heifer Auction

    There was a standing room only crowd!

    First calf heifers of good size and quality sold mostly: 1075 - 1525 head

    Small first calf heifers sold mostly: 950 - 1050 head

    Young cows sold mostly: 1200 - 1550 head

    Small and light-weight cows and heifers sold mostly: 710 - 1185 head

    Cow/Calf Pairs: N/A head

    Market Hogs

    230# - 280# 46 cwt

    280# - 290# 45 cwt

    290# - 300# 44 cwt 

    Sows

    Under 450# 22 cwt

    450# - 500# 24 cwt

    Over 500# 26 - 28 cwt

    Boars

    Under 300# 25 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

