Sesquicentennial Farm applications due April 3

Qualifying families receive a commemorative certificate with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.

Applications are available by writing Sesquicentennial Farms, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, P.O. Box 64370, St. Paul, MN 55164; emailing info@fbmn.org; or calling 651-768-2100. Deadline is April 3.

Previously recognized families should not reapply. Century Farms, however, are not automatically recognized as Sesquicentennial Farms.

Since the program began in 2008, more than 225 farms have been recognized.