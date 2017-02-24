Sesquicentennial Farm applications due April 3
Minnesota Farm Bureau's Sesquicentennial Farm program will honor families who have owned their farms for at least 150 years. Eligible farms must be at least 150 years old and in the same family according to the abstract of title, land patent, original deed, county land records, court file in registration proceedings or other authentic land records. Continuous residence on farm is not required, but ownership must be continuous.
Qualifying families receive a commemorative certificate with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.
Applications are available by writing Sesquicentennial Farms, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, P.O. Box 64370, St. Paul, MN 55164; emailing info@fbmn.org; or calling 651-768-2100. Deadline is April 3.
Previously recognized families should not reapply. Century Farms, however, are not automatically recognized as Sesquicentennial Farms.
Since the program began in 2008, more than 225 farms have been recognized.