Farm market report for Feb. 22 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Week of February 20- February 22, 2017
Fed Cattle
Fed Beef Steers 113 - 119 cwt
Mixed grading & light weight 81 - 112 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 113 - 119.5 cwt
Mixed grading & heavy weight 84 - 112 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 79 - 89.25 cwt
Fancy up to 94.5 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
and light-weight are 60 - 78 cwt
Market Hogs
230#-280# 46 cwt
280#-290# 45 cwt
290#-300# 44 cwt
Sows
Under 450# 22 cwt
450-500# 24 cwt
Over 500# 26 - 28 cwt
Boars
Under 300# 25 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt
Market Cows
Brought mostly 55 - 71 cwt
"Thin, shelly, full, overfed cows" 30 - 54 cwt
Market Bulls 65 - 93 cwt