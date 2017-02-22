Search
    Farm market report for Feb. 22 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:51 p.m.

    Week of February 20- February 22, 2017 

    Fed Cattle

    Fed Beef Steers 113 - 119 cwt

    Mixed grading & light weight 81 - 112 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 113 - 119.5 cwt

    Mixed grading & heavy weight 84 - 112 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers  79 - 89.25 cwt

    Fancy up to 94.5 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    and light-weight are 60 - 78 cwt

    Market Hogs

    230#-280# 46 cwt

    280#-290# 45 cwt

    290#-300# 44 cwt

    Sows 

    Under 450# 22 cwt

    450-500# 24 cwt

    Over 500# 26 - 28 cwt

    Boars

    Under 300# 25 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

    Market Cows  

    Brought mostly 55 - 71 cwt

    "Thin, shelly, full, overfed cows" 30 - 54 cwt

    Market Bulls 65 - 93 cwt

