Farm market report for Feb. 21 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Tuesday February 21, 2017
Sheep & Goats
Feeder Lambs
50# - 70# 150 - 285 cwt
70# - 90# 140 - 215 cwt
Fed Lambs
Shorn Lambs 110# - 145# 125 - 135 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 110# - 145# 125 - 135 cwt
few selects 140 - 146 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 5 - 60 cwt
few selects 77.5 85 cwt
Goats
Small Goats 40-60# 50 - 155 hd
Med Goats 70-90# 80 - 165 hd
Large Goats 120-200# 120 - 220 hd
Nanny Goats 30 - 202.5 hd
Feeder Pigs
50# - 60# 21 - 35 hd
60# - 80# 21 - 45 hd
80# - 100# 55 - 99 hd
100# - 120# 40 - 60 hd
120# - 150# 95 hd
Over 150# 97.5 hd
Sows
Under 450# 22 cwt
450# - 500# 24 cwt
Over 500# 26 - 28 cwt
Boars
Under 300# 25 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt