    Farm market report for Feb. 21 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:18 p.m.

    Tuesday February 21, 2017 

    Sheep & Goats

    Feeder Lambs

    50# - 70# 150 - 285 cwt

    70# - 90# 140 - 215 cwt

    Fed Lambs

    Shorn Lambs 110# - 145# 125 - 135 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 110# - 145# 125 - 135 cwt

    few selects 140 - 146 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 5 - 60 cwt

    few selects 77.5 85 cwt

    Goats

    Small Goats  40-60# 50 - 155 hd

    Med Goats  70-90# 80 - 165 hd

    Large Goats  120-200# 120 - 220 hd

    Nanny Goats 30 - 202.5 hd

    Feeder Pigs 

    50# - 60# 21 - 35 hd

    60# - 80# 21 - 45 hd

    80# - 100# 55 - 99 hd

    100# - 120# 40 - 60 hd

    120# - 150# 95 hd

    Over 150# 97.5 hd

    Sows

    Under 450# 22 cwt

    450# - 500# 24 cwt

    Over 500# 26  -  28 cwt

    Boars

    Under 300# 25 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

