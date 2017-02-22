WATCH: The heartbreaking moment Red Wing learned it was not the Small Business Revolution winner
Celebration turned to heartache and then applause Wednesday, Feb. 22, after it was revealed in a streamed video announcement that Red Wing had lost to Bristol Borough, Pa., in the Small Business Revolution contest.
Red Wing was among five finalists for the $500,000 downtown revitalization contest. Other finalists were North Adams, Ma., Georgetown, S.C., and Kingsburg, Ca.
PREVIOUSLY: Red Wing loses $500K prize to Bristol Borough, PA
Below are some reactions to the loss on social media:
Proud of our town
— Red Wing Fire (@RedWingFD) February 22, 2017
Congratulations to Bristol Borough, PA and our brothers and sisters in law enforcement at the @BristolBoroPolice! https://t.co/IvFexBqXbQ
— Red Wing Police (@RedWingPolice) February 22, 2017
Congrats to Bristol Borough, PA for winning the @smbizrevolution! Good luck w/ your revitalization, we are cheering you on here in Red Wing. pic.twitter.com/m1OvsccTu7
— Red Wing Shoes (@RedWingShoes) February 22, 2017