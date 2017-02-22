Search
    WATCH: The heartbreaking moment Red Wing learned it was not the Small Business Revolution winner

    By Red Wing Newsroom on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:12 p.m.
    Celebration turned to heartache and then applause Wednesday, Feb. 22, after it was revealed in a streamed video announcement that Red Wing had lost to Bristol Borough, Pa., in the Small Business Revolution contest. 

    Red Wing was among five finalists for the $500,000 downtown revitalization contest. Other finalists were North Adams, Ma., Georgetown, S.C., and Kingsburg, Ca. 

    PREVIOUSLY: Red Wing loses $500K prize to Bristol Borough, PA

    Below are some reactions to the loss on social media:

