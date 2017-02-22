Red Wing loses $500K prize to Bristol Borough, PA

Watch a replay of the announcement video here.

In a released statement, local officials said Red Wing businesses, organizations and the community will vow to build on the momentum gained during the contest by doubling down on their own efforts for improvements to the river town.

“There’s been an overwhelming outpouring of support and cooperation in our community because of our participation in the Small Business Revolution Main Street Competition,” said Megan Tsui, Downtown Main Street Executive Director. “We’ve seen businesses, organizations, citizens, students, and people around the world voting and rooting for us. While we may not have won this competition, we are still winners. By continuing to work together as a team, we can build on the momentum we gained in the competition and build on the many wonderful aspects of Red Wing that already exist.”

There were 14,000 cities nominated for the 2016 Small Business Revolution Main Street contest. Red Wing was one of five cities competing to win a $500,000 revitalization package.

“Of course we are disappointed we didn’t win. However, we have the infrastructure in Red Wing to revitalize our community,” says Sean Dowse, mayor of Red Wing. “Those who have helped by voting and helping to promote Red Wing in the contest should feel proud, knowing their efforts have already paid off in a coming together of our city. This is not the end of an effort; it’s only the beginning.”