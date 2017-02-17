Waiting game: Voting closes on Small Business Revolution

Red Wing was one of five finalists, whittled from a list of 14,000 small towns across the country. The winner will be announced Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Red Wing moved into first place for the $500,000 prize as of an update Wednesday, the last official standing before the voting closed.

The winning city will have access to advice and marketing support for small businesses, the downtown area and broader community, according to the Small Business Revolution website. The contest is supported by Deluxe.