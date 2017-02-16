Farm market report for Feb. 15 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Week of February 13- February 15, 2017
Fed Cattle
Fed Beef Steers 114 - 120 cwt
Mixed grading & light weight 91 - 113 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 114 - 119.5 cwt
Mixed grading & heavy weight 80 - 114 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 82 - 90 cwt
Fancy up to 100 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
and light-weight are 65 - 81 cwt
Market Cows
Brought mostly 54 - 70 cwt
"Thin, shelly, full, overfed cows" 30 - 53 cwt
Market Bulls 79 - 93 cwt