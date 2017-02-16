Search
    Farm market report for Feb. 15 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 9:49 a.m.

    Week of February 13- February 15, 2017 

    Fed Cattle

    Fed Beef Steers 114 - 120 cwt

    Mixed grading & light weight 91 - 113 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 114 - 119.5 cwt

    Mixed grading & heavy weight 80 - 114 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 82 - 90 cwt

    Fancy up to 100 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    and light-weight are 65 - 81 cwt

    Market Cows 

    Brought mostly 54 - 70 cwt

    "Thin, shelly, full, overfed cows" 30 - 53 cwt

    Market Bulls 79 - 93 cwt

