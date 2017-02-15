Recommended for you

Fancy Spr Hfrs 1450 - 1575 hd

Short-bred Hfrs 1100 - 1510 hd

Hol Spr Cows up to 1200 hd

Hol Fresh/Milk up to 1300 hd

Open Heifers under 600# up to 700 hd

Open Heifers over 600# up to 935 hd

Hol Brdg Bulls N/A hd

Sheep & Goats

Feeder Lambs

50-70# 130 - 242.5 cwt

70-90# 130 - 190 cwt

Fed Lambs

110-140# shorn 120 - 135 cwt

110-140# unshorn 120 - 135 cwt

few selects 136 - 150 cwt

Ewes

Utility & Good Ewes 65 - 75 cwt

Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 65 cwt

few selects 77.5 - 82.5 cwt

Goats

Small Goats 40-60# 60 - 120 hd

Med Goats 70-90# 75 - 185 hd

Large Goats 120-255# 120 - 237.5 hd

Nanny Goats 50 - 200 hd

Feeder Pigs

50#-60#

60#-80# 41 hd

80#-100# 40 - 52.5 hd

100#-120# 42.5 - 62.5 hd

120#-150# 50 - 72.5 hd

Over 150# 70 - 82.5 hd

67.5 - 107.5 hd

Market Sows

Under 450# 21 cwt

450-500# 23 cwt

Over 500# 25 - 27 cwt

Market Boars

Under 300# 25 cwt

Over 300# 10 cwt