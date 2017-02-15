Farm market report for Feb. 14 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Tuesday February 14, 2017
Next Dairy sale will be Tuesday Feb. 28, 2017
Dairy Cattle
Hol Spr Hfrs 1300 - 1450 hd
Fancy Spr Hfrs 1450 - 1575 hd
Short-bred Hfrs 1100 - 1510 hd
Hol Spr Cows up to 1200 hd
Hol Fresh/Milk up to 1300 hd
Open Heifers under 600# up to 700 hd
Open Heifers over 600# up to 935 hd
Hol Brdg Bulls N/A hd
Sheep & Goats
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 130 - 242.5 cwt
70-90# 130 - 190 cwt
Fed Lambs
110-140# shorn 120 - 135 cwt
110-140# unshorn 120 - 135 cwt
few selects 136 - 150 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 65 - 75 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 65 cwt
few selects 77.5 - 82.5 cwt
Goats
Small Goats 40-60# 60 - 120 hd
Med Goats 70-90# 75 - 185 hd
Large Goats 120-255# 120 - 237.5 hd
Nanny Goats 50 - 200 hd
Feeder Pigs
50#-60#
60#-80# 41 hd
80#-100# 40 - 52.5 hd
100#-120# 42.5 - 62.5 hd
120#-150# 50 - 72.5 hd
Over 150# 70 - 82.5 hd
67.5 - 107.5 hd
Market Sows
Under 450# 21 cwt
450-500# 23 cwt
Over 500# 25 - 27 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 25 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt