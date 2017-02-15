Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Farm market report for Feb. 14 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 3:10 p.m.

    Tuesday February 14, 2017 

    Next Dairy sale will be Tuesday Feb. 28, 2017 

    Dairy Cattle  

    Hol Spr Hfrs 1300 - 1450 hd

    Fancy Spr Hfrs 1450 - 1575 hd

    Short-bred Hfrs 1100 - 1510 hd

    Hol Spr Cows up to 1200 hd

    Hol Fresh/Milk up to 1300 hd

    Open Heifers under 600# up to 700 hd

    Open Heifers over 600# up to 935 hd

    Hol Brdg Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep & Goats

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 130 - 242.5 cwt

    70-90# 130 - 190 cwt

    Fed Lambs

    110-140# shorn 120 - 135 cwt

    110-140# unshorn 120 - 135 cwt

    few selects 136 - 150 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 65 - 75 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 65 cwt

    few selects 77.5 - 82.5 cwt

    Goats

    Small Goats 40-60# 60 - 120 hd

    Med Goats 70-90# 75 - 185 hd

    Large Goats 120-255# 120 - 237.5 hd

    Nanny Goats 50 - 200 hd

    Feeder Pigs

    50#-60#

    60#-80# 41 hd

    80#-100# 40 - 52.5 hd

    100#-120# 42.5 - 62.5 hd

    120#-150# 50 - 72.5 hd

    Over 150# 70 - 82.5 hd

    67.5 - 107.5 hd

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 21 cwt

    450-500# 23 cwt

    Over 500# 25 - 27 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 25 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

    Explore related topics:Newsbusiness
    Advertisement
    randomness