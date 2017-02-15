Red Wing Credit Union investing in community

Red Wing Credit Union President Aaron DeJong said the award was humbling for himself and staff.

"It was a great recognition for the work our staff does," DeJong said. "We have a great team that takes great pride in what they (do) and who they serve."

Currently, Red Wing Credit Union serves roughly 7,400 members. The financial institution was established in 1954 by a group of Red Wing Shoe Co. employees.

"That group of employees wanted to create a place for people to borrow and save," DeJong said.

The credit union exclusively served Red Wing Shoe employees through the 1980s until a community charter was created to offer services to all of Goodhue County.

Dollars and cents

What is the main difference between a community credit union and larger commercial bank? Governance, DeJong said.

"A bank is owned by an owner, and in many cases stockholders," he said. "All of our members are owners. I report to our board of directors, who are elected by our members. This allows us to makes decisions that are in the best interest of our members. Bigger banks typically make decisions under the direction of the owner. It is a fundamental difference."

DeJong said many of the monetary services that people rely on financial institutions to provide are roughly the same across the board.

"A checking account is a checking account, savings is savings, but where that fundamental difference comes into play is with the fees and charges associated with those accounts," he said.

DeJong used non-sufficient fund fees to illustrate the decision-making within the credit union.

"A non-sufficient fund is a service for us, but our fees are half of what some banks are," DeJong said. "Our ability to do that really comes back (to) who we are accountable for — our members. We are not trying to make money off fees, it is not our structure."

Founded for the community

In its 63rd year of operation, Red Wing Credit Union continues to serve the community that gave it life.

"Red Wing is our heritage and our roots," DeJong said. "The more you focus on who you are and what you are good at, the more successful you can be. Other places can get diluted when they stray outside of what they are good at. We really try not to do that."

If the vote count or nominating comments yield any data, it appears Red Wing Credit Union is holding true to its community values.

"Financial decisions are emotional decisions. They are critically important," DeJong said. "I'm going to give loyalty to the first place that took a chance on me for a car loan, or home loan, or the place that gave me $1,000 in an emergency situation when no one else would. We have the ability to support our members in that way. There's a lot of affinity for that, and I think that it is not forgotten."

DeJong said the recent recognition will continue to motivate Red Wing Credit Union staff.

"I see it as a starting point not an endpoint," he said. "It is a call to arms for us to continue to perform and serve our members."

For more information on Red Wing Credit Union, visit www.redwingcu.com.