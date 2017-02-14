Farm market report for Feb. 13 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday February 13, 2017
Feeder Cattle
Odd & Plain cattle discounted
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# 105 - 137 cwt
600-800# 85 - 116 cwt
800-1000# 76 - 115 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# 87 - 119 cwt
600-800# N/A cwt
800-1000# N/A cwt
Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted
300-400# 72.5 - 83 cwt
400-600# 67 - 91 cwt
600-800# 55 - 80 cwt
800-1000# 67 - 75 cwt
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 760 - 1050 hd
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 220 cwt
70-90# 140 - 190 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 130 - 137 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 130 - 137 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 62.5 - 77.5 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 62.5 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 116 - 120 cwt
Mixed grading 91 - 115 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 115 - 119.5 cwt
Mixed grading 80 - 114 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 83 - 100 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 65 - 82.5 cwt
Market Cows mostly 54 - 70 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 53 cwt
Market Bulls 79 - 88 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 70 - 100 cwt
150 - 250# 115 - 145 cwt
Beef Calves 125 - 170 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 20 - 40 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 21 cwt
450-500# 23 cwt
Over 500# 25 - 27 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 20 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt