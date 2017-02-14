Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Farm market report for Feb. 13 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 9:39 a.m.

    Monday February 13, 2017 

    Feeder Cattle

    Odd & Plain cattle discounted

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# 105 - 137 cwt

    600-800# 85 - 116 cwt

    800-1000# 76 - 115 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# 87 - 119 cwt

    600-800# N/A cwt

    800-1000# N/A cwt

    Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted

    300-400# 72.5 - 83 cwt

    400-600# 67 - 91 cwt

    600-800# 55 - 80 cwt

    800-1000# 67 - 75 cwt

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 760 - 1050 hd

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 220 cwt

    70-90# 140 - 190 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 130 - 137 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 130 - 137 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 62.5 - 77.5 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 62.5 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 116 - 120 cwt

    Mixed grading 91 - 115 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 115 - 119.5 cwt

    Mixed grading 80 - 114 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 83 - 100 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 65 - 82.5 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 54 - 70 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 53 cwt

    Market Bulls 79 - 88 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 70 - 100 cwt

    150 - 250# 115 - 145 cwt

    Beef Calves 125 - 170 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 20 - 40 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 21 cwt

    450-500# 23 cwt

    Over 500# 25 - 27 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 20 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

    Explore related topics:Newsbusiness
    Advertisement