    Farm market report for Feb. 8 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 11:15 a.m.

    Week of February 6- February 8, 2017 

    Fed Cattle

    Fed Beef Steers 115 - 119.75 cwt

    Mixed grading & light weight 106 - 114 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 115 - 119.5 cwt

    Mixed grading & heavy weight 80 - 114 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 82 - 93.75 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    and light-weight are 62 - 81 cwt

    Market Cows 

    Brought mostly 50 - 64 cwt

    "Thin, shelly, full, overfed cows" 30 - 49 cwt

    Market Bulls 70 - 88 cwt

    Market Hogs

    230#-280# 44 cwt

    280#-290# 43 cwt

    290#-300# 42 cwt

    Sows

    Under 450# 21 cwt

    450-500# 23 cwt

    Over 500# 25 - 27 cwt

    Boars

    Under 300# 20 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

