Farm market report for Feb. 8 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Week of February 6- February 8, 2017
Fed Cattle
Fed Beef Steers 115 - 119.75 cwt
Mixed grading & light weight 106 - 114 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 115 - 119.5 cwt
Mixed grading & heavy weight 80 - 114 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 82 - 93.75 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
and light-weight are 62 - 81 cwt
Market Cows
Brought mostly 50 - 64 cwt
"Thin, shelly, full, overfed cows" 30 - 49 cwt
Market Bulls 70 - 88 cwt
Market Hogs
230#-280# 44 cwt
280#-290# 43 cwt
290#-300# 42 cwt
Sows
Under 450# 21 cwt
450-500# 23 cwt
Over 500# 25 - 27 cwt
Boars
Under 300# 20 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt