Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Farm market report for Feb. 7 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 3:35 p.m.

    Tuesday February 7, 2017 

    Sheep & Goats

    Feeder Lambs

    50# - 70# 130 - 240 cwt

    70# - 90# 130 - 210 cwt

    Fed Lambs

    Shorn Lambs 110# - 145# 130 - 137 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 110# - 145# 130 - 137 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 77.5 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 25 - 60 cwt

    Goats

    Small Goats 40-60# 40 - 135 hd

    Med Goats 70-90# 80 - 185 hd

    Large Goats 120-200# 100 - 230 hd

    Nanny Goats 25 - 220 hd

    Feeder Pigs

    50# - 60# N/A hd

    60# - 80# 22 - 32.5 hd

    80# - 100# 45 - 69 hd

    100# - 120# 70 - 72 hd

    120# - 150# 72.5 - 74 hd

    Over 150# 77.5 - 112.5 hd

    Sows

    Under 450# 22 cwt

    450# - 500# 24 cwt

    Over 500# 26 - 28 cwt

    Boars

    Under 300# 20 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

    Explore related topics:Newsbusiness
    Advertisement