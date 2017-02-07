Farm market report for Feb. 7 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Tuesday February 7, 2017
Sheep & Goats
Feeder Lambs
50# - 70# 130 - 240 cwt
70# - 90# 130 - 210 cwt
Fed Lambs
Shorn Lambs 110# - 145# 130 - 137 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 110# - 145# 130 - 137 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 77.5 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 25 - 60 cwt
Goats
Small Goats 40-60# 40 - 135 hd
Med Goats 70-90# 80 - 185 hd
Large Goats 120-200# 100 - 230 hd
Nanny Goats 25 - 220 hd
Feeder Pigs
50# - 60# N/A hd
60# - 80# 22 - 32.5 hd
80# - 100# 45 - 69 hd
100# - 120# 70 - 72 hd
120# - 150# 72.5 - 74 hd
Over 150# 77.5 - 112.5 hd
Sows
Under 450# 22 cwt
450# - 500# 24 cwt
Over 500# 26 - 28 cwt
Boars
Under 300# 20 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt