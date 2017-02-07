Search
    Red Wing awaits word on being finalist for Small Business Revolution

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 12:54 p.m.
    Community members have been using the hashtag #MyRedWing to promote the city in the $500,000 Small Business Revolution contest sponsored by Deluxe Corporation. Red Wing made it into the top eight finalists among 14,000 applications nationwide. The next round in the contest reduces that number to five. (RiverTown Multimedia photo)

    Members of the Red Wing business community — and anyone interested in joining them — will gather at 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Hanisch Bakery to learn if Red Wing is a finalist in the Small Business Revolution contest sponsored by Deluxe Corporation.

    Red Wing made the cut for the top eight among the 14,000 applications from towns across the country  The next round reduces that number to five, with the winner to be named Feb. 22.

    Voting starts Feb. 9 following the Facebook Live announcement of the finalists and goes until 8 p.m. Feb. 16. Here are a few tips:

    • Voting is only accessible online at www.SmallBusinessRevolution.org

    • People can vote once per day, per browser (i.e. Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, etc.), per device (cellphone, desktop computer, tablet, etc.)

