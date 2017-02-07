Red Wing awaits word on being finalist for Small Business Revolution
Members of the Red Wing business community — and anyone interested in joining them — will gather at 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Hanisch Bakery to learn if Red Wing is a finalist in the Small Business Revolution contest sponsored by Deluxe Corporation.
Red Wing made the cut for the top eight among the 14,000 applications from towns across the country The next round reduces that number to five, with the winner to be named Feb. 22.
Voting starts Feb. 9 following the Facebook Live announcement of the finalists and goes until 8 p.m. Feb. 16. Here are a few tips:
Voting is only accessible online at www.SmallBusinessRevolution.org
People can vote once per day, per browser (i.e. Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, etc.), per device (cellphone, desktop computer, tablet, etc.)