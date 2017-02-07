Farm market report for Feb. 6 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday February 6, 2017
Feeder Cattle
Odd & Plain cattle discounted
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# 94 - 134 cwt
600-800# 100 - 117 cwt
800-1000# 75 - 101 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# 101 - 130 cwt
600-800# N/A cwt
800-1000# 100 - 107 cwt
Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted
300-400# 83 - 90 cwt
400-600# 67 - 84 cwt
600-800# 55 - 82 cwt
800-1000# 72 - 91 cwt
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 725 - 1175 hd
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 220 cwt
70-90# 140 - 200 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 130 - 140 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 130 - 140 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 70 - 80 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 70 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 115 - 119.75 cwt
Mixed grading 106 - 114 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 115 - 119.5 cwt
Mixed grading 80 - 114 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 82 - 93.75 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 63 - 81 cwt
Market Cows mostly 50 - 63 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 49 cwt
Market Bulls 70 - 88 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 75 - 135 cwt
150 - 250# 75 - 115 cwt
Beef Calves 120 - 145 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 5 - 40 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 23 cwt
450-500# 25 cwt
Over 500# 27 - 29 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 20 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt