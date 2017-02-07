Search
    Farm market report for Feb. 6 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 10:02 a.m.

    Monday February 6, 2017

    Feeder Cattle

    Odd & Plain cattle discounted

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# 94 - 134 cwt

    600-800# 100 - 117 cwt

    800-1000# 75 - 101 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# 101 - 130 cwt

    600-800# N/A cwt

    800-1000# 100 - 107 cwt

    Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted

    300-400# 83 - 90 cwt

    400-600# 67 - 84 cwt

    600-800# 55 - 82 cwt

    800-1000# 72 - 91 cwt

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 725 - 1175 hd

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 220 cwt

    70-90# 140 - 200 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 130 - 140 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 130 - 140 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 70 - 80 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 70 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 115 - 119.75 cwt

    Mixed grading 106 - 114 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 115 - 119.5 cwt

    Mixed grading 80 - 114 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 82 - 93.75 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 63 - 81 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 50 - 63 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 49 cwt

    Market Bulls 70 - 88 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 75 - 135 cwt

    150 - 250# 75 - 115 cwt

    Beef Calves 120 - 145 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 5 - 40 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 23 cwt

    450-500# 25 cwt

    Over 500# 27 - 29 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 20 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

