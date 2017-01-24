Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Farm market report for Jan. 24 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:28 p.m.

    Tuesday January 24, 2017 

    Next Dairy sale will be Tuesday February 14, 2017

    Dairy Cattle  

    Hol Spr Hfrs 1035 - 1500 hd

    Fancy Spr Hfrs 1600 - 1700 hd

    Short-bred Hfrs no test

    Hol Spr Cows 1100 - 1300 hd

    Hol Fresh/Milk 950 1160 hd

    Open Heifers under 600# no test

    Open Heifers over 600# no test

    Hol Brdg Bulls 625 hd

    Feeder Pigs

    50#-60# 22 - 30 hd

    60#-80# 24 - 46 hd

    80#-100# 25 - 61 hd

    100#-120# 45 - 60 hd

    120#-150# 50 - 72.5 hd

    Over 150# 65 - 85 hd

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 27 cwt

    450-500# 28 cwt

    Over 500# 29 - 32 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 20 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

    Sheep & Goats

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 110 - 220 cwt

    70-90# 110 - 200 cwt

    Fed Lambs

    110-140# shorn 130 - 137 cwt

    110-140# unshorn 130 - 137 cwt

    few selects 138 - 152.5 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 70 - 80 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 20 - 70 cwt

    few selects 82.5 - 87.5 cwt

    Goats

    Small Goats 40-60# 20 - 145 hd

    Med Goats 70-90# 70 - 205 hd

    Large Goats 120-175# 120 - 222.5 hd

    Nanny Goats 50 - 190 hd

    Explore related topics:Newsbusiness
    Advertisement