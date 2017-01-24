Farm market report for Jan. 24 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Tuesday January 24, 2017
Next Dairy sale will be Tuesday February 14, 2017
Dairy Cattle
Hol Spr Hfrs 1035 - 1500 hd
Fancy Spr Hfrs 1600 - 1700 hd
Short-bred Hfrs no test
Hol Spr Cows 1100 - 1300 hd
Hol Fresh/Milk 950 1160 hd
Open Heifers under 600# no test
Open Heifers over 600# no test
Hol Brdg Bulls 625 hd
Feeder Pigs
50#-60# 22 - 30 hd
60#-80# 24 - 46 hd
80#-100# 25 - 61 hd
100#-120# 45 - 60 hd
120#-150# 50 - 72.5 hd
Over 150# 65 - 85 hd
Market Sows
Under 450# 27 cwt
450-500# 28 cwt
Over 500# 29 - 32 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 20 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt
Sheep & Goats
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 110 - 220 cwt
70-90# 110 - 200 cwt
Fed Lambs
110-140# shorn 130 - 137 cwt
110-140# unshorn 130 - 137 cwt
few selects 138 - 152.5 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 70 - 80 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 20 - 70 cwt
few selects 82.5 - 87.5 cwt
Goats
Small Goats 40-60# 20 - 145 hd
Med Goats 70-90# 70 - 205 hd
Large Goats 120-175# 120 - 222.5 hd
Nanny Goats 50 - 190 hd