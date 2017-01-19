Farm market report for Jan. 18 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Week of January 16 - January 18, 2017
Fed Cattle
Fed Beef Steers 112 - 121 cwt
Mixed grading & light weight 90 - 111 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 112 - 120 cwt
Mixed grading & heavy weight 90 - 111 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 78 - 89 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
and light-weight are 60 - 77 cwt
Market Hogs
230#-280# 38 cwt
280#-290# 37 cwt
290#-300# 36 cwt
Sows
Under 450# 29 cwt
450-500# 30 cwt
Over 500# 32 - 34 cwt
Boars
Under 300# 18 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt