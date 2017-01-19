Search
    Farm market report for Jan. 18 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:36 a.m.

    Week of January 16 - January 18, 2017

    Fed Cattle

    Fed Beef Steers 112 - 121 cwt

    Mixed grading & light weight 90 - 111 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 112 - 120 cwt

    Mixed grading & heavy weight 90 - 111 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers  78 - 89 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    and light-weight are 60 - 77 cwt

    Market Hogs

    230#-280# 38 cwt

    280#-290# 37 cwt

    290#-300# 36 cwt

    Sows 

    Under 450# 29 cwt

    450-500# 30 cwt

    Over 500# 32 - 34 cwt

    Boars

    Under 300# 18 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

