    Farm market report for Jan. 4 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:17 p.m.

    Week of January 3 - January 4, 2016 

    Fed Cattle

    Fed Beef Steers 105 - 118.5 cwt

    Mixed grading & light weight 80 - 104 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 105 - 117 cwt

    Mixed grading & heavy weight 80 - 104 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers  74 - 84.75 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    and light-weight are 60 - 71 cwt

    Market Hogs

    230#-280# 33 cwt

    280#-290# 32 cwt

    290#-300# 31 cwt

    Sows 

    Under 450# 19 cwt

    450-500# 20 cwt

    Over 500# 22 - 23 cwt

    Boars

    Under 300# 18 cwt

    Over 300# 7 cwt

    Market Cows  

    Brought mostly 50 - 65.5 cwt

    "Thin, shelly, full, overfed cows" 20 - 49 cwt

    Market Bulls 68 - 88 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM 

    95 - 125#  55 - 100 cwt

    150 - 250#  N/A

    Beef Calves  105 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 35 - 50 cwt

