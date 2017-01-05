Farm market report for Jan. 4 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Week of January 3 - January 4, 2016
Fed Cattle
Fed Beef Steers 105 - 118.5 cwt
Mixed grading & light weight 80 - 104 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 105 - 117 cwt
Mixed grading & heavy weight 80 - 104 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 74 - 84.75 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
and light-weight are 60 - 71 cwt
Market Hogs
230#-280# 33 cwt
280#-290# 32 cwt
290#-300# 31 cwt
Sows
Under 450# 19 cwt
450-500# 20 cwt
Over 500# 22 - 23 cwt
Boars
Under 300# 18 cwt
Over 300# 7 cwt
Market Cows
Brought mostly 50 - 65.5 cwt
"Thin, shelly, full, overfed cows" 20 - 49 cwt
Market Bulls 68 - 88 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 55 - 100 cwt
150 - 250# N/A
Beef Calves 105 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 35 - 50 cwt