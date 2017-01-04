DTMS welcomes new director

"We want to keep what's great, and streamline where we can, to potentially bring in some more events and targeted work like the retail challenge," said Megan Tsui, who recently accepted a position as DTMS executive director.

A Red Wing resident of eight years, Tsui has worked as a business development specialist with the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, executive director of the Northfield Enterprise Center and consulted with Downtown Main Street.

Her most recent project with the organization was helping to develop its strategic plan and focus for 2015.

"When (DTMS) decided they wanted to bring back someone in the director position, we talked about it and I thought it sounded like a great opportunity for me and the organization, because I can just roll right into it," she said.

Tsui said she would like to use successful projects, such as the Holiday Stroll, as foundation for future endeavors to tackle seasonal retail slumps.

"The Holiday Stroll is great and fills the stores, it's a wonderful event, but many retailers really suffer during those mid- and late-winter months," she said.

Although the DTMS has yet to finalize ventures for the coming year, Tsui's ideas for potential projects include a mid-winter event harkening back to Red Wing's Shiver River Days as well as partnering with Old West Main businesses for an Oktoberfest event.

She also hopes to bring in more Downtown Main Street staff, which she said will help the organization scale and "do more."

"I hope to help the organization refine and focus and get clear to make sure everything we do fits the mission, the vision and works to support the downtown and our members," she said.