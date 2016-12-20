Search
    Farm market report for Dec. 19 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 9:44 a.m.

    "Monday December 19, 2016"

    Feeder Cattle  **LITE TEST**

    Odd & Plain cattle discounted

    Beef Steers & Bulls 

    350-600# N/A

    600-800# 80 - 118 cwt

    800-1000# N/A

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# 106 cwt

    600-800# 72.5 - 99 cwt

    800-1000# 94 - 99 cwt

    Holstein Steers  thin cattle discounted

    300-400# 105 cwt

    400-600# 70 - 90 cwt

    600-800# 70 cwt

    800-1000# N/A

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs N/A

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A

    Sheep  

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 210 cwt

    70-90# 130 - 175 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 125 - 130 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 125 - 130 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 60 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers  100 - 107.75 cwt

    Mixed grading 80 - 99 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers  96 - 106.5 cwt

    Mixed grading 80 - 95 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 79 - 88.5 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade, "

    light-weight 60 - 78 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 48 - 62 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 20 - 47 cwt

    Market Bulls 70 - 81.5 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM 

    95 - 125#  50 - 80 cwt

    150 - 250#  N/A cwt

    Beef Calves  75 - 95 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 5 - 45 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 18 cwt

    450-500# 19 cwt

    Over 500# 20 - 21 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 14 cwt

    Over 300# 7 cwt

