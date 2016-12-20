Farm market report for Dec. 19 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
"Monday December 19, 2016"
Feeder Cattle **LITE TEST**
Odd & Plain cattle discounted
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# N/A
600-800# 80 - 118 cwt
800-1000# N/A
Beef Heifers
350-600# 106 cwt
600-800# 72.5 - 99 cwt
800-1000# 94 - 99 cwt
Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted
300-400# 105 cwt
400-600# 70 - 90 cwt
600-800# 70 cwt
800-1000# N/A
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs N/A
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 210 cwt
70-90# 130 - 175 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 125 - 130 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 125 - 130 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 60 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 100 - 107.75 cwt
Mixed grading 80 - 99 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 96 - 106.5 cwt
Mixed grading 80 - 95 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 79 - 88.5 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade, "
light-weight 60 - 78 cwt
Market Cows mostly 48 - 62 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 20 - 47 cwt
Market Bulls 70 - 81.5 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 50 - 80 cwt
150 - 250# N/A cwt
Beef Calves 75 - 95 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 5 - 45 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 18 cwt
450-500# 19 cwt
Over 500# 20 - 21 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 14 cwt
Over 300# 7 cwt