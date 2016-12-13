Hooked on boxing

Change she did, as Binner joined a local gym. While she enjoyed introducing fitness into her day-to-day routine, Binner said she easily grew bored of the workouts.

"I was looking for that next step up," she said.

She found it in a Twin Cities boxing gym.

"Instantly hooked," Binner said, reflecting on her initial boxing class.

Now fully immersed in the sport, the Red Wing accountant opened Underground Boxing & Fitness Club last month.

"I was driving up (to the Twin Cities) four or five days a week for classes," Binner said. "The more I boxed, the more I noticed the stronger I got. I was more confident in myself and losing a lot of weight and inches."

Since she began boxing, Binner has lost 67 pounds and over 30 inches.

While she enjoys her healthier lifestyle and increased energy levels, Binner said the mental changes are the greatest benefits.

"It's everything you don't see," she said. "The most noticeable difference in me was my mood and self-confidence. I look at myself in a totally different way than I used to."

As Binner continued to drive two hours round trip for a one-hour workout, she began thinking how Red Wing could benefit from a boxing gym.

"There really was nothing like this in our area," she said. "I thought boxing could find its niche here."

Building Underground

Binner found space for her boxing gym in the basement of the historic Boxrud building on Main Street. The entrance is accessed via the lower level of Studebaker Park, where the shaded slabs of concrete lend a fitting welcome.

"Other than the boxing equipment, I didn't want anything to look new," Binner said. As she stocked the gym, Binner found used lockers and a vintage ring bell to give Underground a broken-in feel.

Binner and her staff of trainers offer boxing and kickboxing classes, personal training and technique training.

"It's all a group class format here," Binner said. "Intimidation can play a big factor for people curious about boxing. There is no hitting of each other, just you and your bag."

The class schedule accommodates a variety of intensities and age groups.

Since opening Underground Boxing & Fitness on Nov. 19, Binner has seen her membership levels rise.

"We have membership options to meet any budget," she said. From 12-month contracts to month-to-month memberships and more, Binner offers the first class free to anyone interested in trying out Underground.

"I guarantee you will sweat," she said. "You will feel good and will walk out feeling accomplished."

Memberships include unlimited use of the facilities, heavy bags, fitness equipment and group classes. Gloves and hand wraps are provided, although Binner said people who pick up the sport usually purchase their own gear as they progress.

"Every workout is different. Every punch is different," Binner said. "For people who get bored easily or are stuck in a plateau on a weight-loss journey, boxing will get you using muscles that you don't even know you have."

The club's "New Year/New You" program will kick off Jan. 9. The 90-day specialized program includes personal training, nutrition coaching and the support of your peers, she said.

"Boxing is exercise and therapy," Binner said. "Things don't bother me as much as they used to. The bag puts up with everything. It doesn't talk back. The bag will never let you down."

For more information, visit www.ugroundboxing.com or call 651-327-2660.