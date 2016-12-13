Search
    Farm market report for from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 1:20 p.m.

    Monday December 12, 2016

    Feeder Cattle 

    Odd & Plain cattle discounted

    Beef Steers & Bulls 

    350-600# 90 - 105 cwt

    600-800# 65 - 84 cwt

    800-1000# 75 - 83 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# 90 - 107.5 cwt

    600-800# N/A

    800-1000# 75 - 84 cwt

    Holstein Steers  thin cattle discounted

    300-400# 82 - 93.5 cwt

    400-600# 40 - 91 cwt

    600-800# 54 - 100 cwt

    800-1000# N/A

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs N/A

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A

    Sheep  

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 140 - 175 cwt

    70-90# 130 - 150 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 120 - 128 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 120 - 128 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 67.5 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 60 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers  95 - 105 cwt

    Mixed grading 62 - 94 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers  90 - 105 cwt

    Mixed grading 60 - 89 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 85 - 95 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade, "

    light-weight 60 - 84 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 45 - 62 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 20 - 44 cwt

    Market Bulls 75 - 86 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM 

    95 - 125#  20 - 40 cwt

    150 - 250#  50 - 95 cwt

    Beef Calves  35 - 55 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 5 - 15 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 18 cwt

    450-500# 19 cwt

    Over 500# 20 - 21 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 14 cwt

    Over 300# 7 cwt

