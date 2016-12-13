Farm market report for from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday December 12, 2016
Feeder Cattle
Odd & Plain cattle discounted
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# 90 - 105 cwt
600-800# 65 - 84 cwt
800-1000# 75 - 83 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# 90 - 107.5 cwt
600-800# N/A
800-1000# 75 - 84 cwt
Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted
300-400# 82 - 93.5 cwt
400-600# 40 - 91 cwt
600-800# 54 - 100 cwt
800-1000# N/A
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs N/A
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 140 - 175 cwt
70-90# 130 - 150 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 120 - 128 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 120 - 128 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 67.5 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 60 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 95 - 105 cwt
Mixed grading 62 - 94 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 90 - 105 cwt
Mixed grading 60 - 89 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 85 - 95 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade, "
light-weight 60 - 84 cwt
Market Cows mostly 45 - 62 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 20 - 44 cwt
Market Bulls 75 - 86 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 20 - 40 cwt
150 - 250# 50 - 95 cwt
Beef Calves 35 - 55 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 5 - 15 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 18 cwt
450-500# 19 cwt
Over 500# 20 - 21 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 14 cwt
Over 300# 7 cwt