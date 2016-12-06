Farm market report for Dec. 6 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Tuesday December 6, 2016
Sheep & Goats
Feeder Lambs
50# - 70# 100 - 177.5 cwt
70# - 90# 100 - 170 cwt
Fed Lambs
Shorn Lambs 110# - 145# 115 - 128 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 110# - 145# 115 - 128 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 72.5 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 35 - 60 cwt
Goats
Small Goats 40-60# 40 - 150 hd
Med Goats 70-90# 70 - 210 hd
Large Goats 120-200# 120 - 285 hd
Nanny Goats 25 - 200 hd
Feeder Pigs
50# - 60# 12 - 20 hd
60# - 80# 32 - 35 hd
80# - 100# 35 hd
100# - 120# 45 hd
120# - 150# 55 - 57.5 hd
Over 150# 71 - 87 hd
Sows
Under 450# 21 cwt
450# - 500# 22 cwt
Over 500# 23 - 24 cwt
Boars
Under 300# 8 cwt
Over 300# 8 cwt