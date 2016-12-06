Search
    Farm market report for Dec. 6 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 4:27 p.m.

    Tuesday December 6, 2016

    Sheep & Goats

    Feeder Lambs

    50# - 70# 100 - 177.5 cwt

    70# - 90# 100 - 170 cwt

    Fed Lambs

    Shorn Lambs 110# - 145# 115 - 128 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 110# - 145# 115 - 128 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 72.5 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 35 - 60 cwt

    Goats

    Small Goats 40-60# 40 - 150 hd

    Med Goats 70-90# 70 - 210 hd

    Large Goats 120-200# 120 - 285 hd

    Nanny Goats 25 - 200 hd

    Feeder Pigs

    50# - 60# 12 - 20 hd

    60# - 80# 32 - 35 hd

    80# - 100# 35 hd

    100# - 120# 45 hd

    120# - 150# 55 - 57.5 hd

    Over 150# 71 - 87 hd

    Sows

    Under 450# 21 cwt

    450# - 500# 22 cwt

    Over 500# 23 - 24 cwt

    Boars

    Under 300# 8 cwt

    Over 300# 8 cwt

