Longtime Red Wing stylist opens own salon

"We've talked through a lot of life together," Anderson said. She chuckled, recalling Blue's two pregnancies, saying she endured them with the excellent stylists Blue recommended in her absence.

Through marriage, motherhood and now, business ownership, Blue has witnessed her dreams become reality.

"I always knew I wanted to open my own salon," Blue said. "It was just a matter of when and where."

Early cuts

Blue, a Red Wing native, began her cosmetology career at 14 years old at City Looks Salon. A 1998 Red Wing High School graduate, she studied at the Aveda Institute in Minneapolis. Returning to Red Wing after completing the Aveda program, Blue worked at the Indigo Salon for 12 years, then rented booth space for the past five years. Blue said she has built up a loyal client base, including Anderson.

Anderson said about three years ago, she turned her daughter, Teri Champine of Prior Lake, Minn., on to Blue's styling work.

"Teri could have her pick of all the stylists in the Twin Cities, but is so happy with Tessa," Anderson said. "She (Blue) really seems to have a natural knack for this business."

Willing to wait

Blue's love for her hometown and support from her husband, Sam, were driving factors for her as she looked for the right location for her salon.

"I wanted to be downtown and wanted to be in a historic building. The hotel seemed like a perfect fit," Blue said. She placed a call to the late hotel general manager Mike McKay to express her interest. "He thought it was a great idea," she said. "But at the time, they didn't have the space."

Blue was willing to wait. Three years passed before a call from McKay came through.

"He told me a shop owner was planning to retire soon," Blue said. "And the space came with Main Street windows. I was thrilled."

River Blu arrives

With her dream location available, Blue began to assemble her team.

"I had the mentality of 'if I built it, they would come,'" she said.

Blue tapped into her years in the business and her industry connections to find the right people for River Blu. Blue is one of four stylists, along with Cassie Lofgren, Becky Markoe and Kristi Welt. Laurie Benway is the salon coordinator.

"Being a business owner has its challenges, but for me, having the ability to create the environment I want to work in is the biggest reward. I am able to have the products, the feel and the people that I want my customers to experience," Blue said.

As guests enter the salon, a stylish front desk and waiting area greet them.

"The ambiance of River Blu is something I am really proud of," Blue said. "We have fireplaces, some natural elements and, of course, a little bit of glam and glitz. I strived to create a salon where everyone can feel comfortable."

Customers have reacted very positively to the new space, Blue said.

"They love it," she said. "It feels so rewarding to welcome my customers into a space they have been patiently waiting for."

River Blu Salon DaySpa offers hair services, makeup, nails, facial treatments and waxing. The spa also carries Intelligent Nutrients, a certified organic beauty and skin care line, and Jane Irydale mineral makeup.

In the first months at home in the hotel, River Blu has seen a high number of wedding and guest traffic.

"Bridal parties seem to really enjoy their time getting ready here," Blue said. "A lot of hotel guests peek in and end up setting up appointments."

Now at home in her own salon, Blue said she is more comfortable than ever doing what she loves.

"My whole life, I have been drawn to this work. I feel so lucky to have been able to connect with so many people along the way and to have made so many friendships," she said. "I get to take a palette and transform it into someone's dream or goal. This work is so rewarding, making people feel good about themselves."

For more information, visit the River Blu Salon DaySpa page on Facebook, or call 651-327-2777.