Farm market report for Dec. 5 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday December 5, 2016
Feeder Cattle
Odd & Plain cattle discounted
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# up to 141 cwt
600-800# 67.5 - 122.5 cwt
800-1000# 77 - 97 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# up to 122.5 cwt
600-800# N/A cwt
800-1000# 70 - 90.5 cwt
Holstein Steers
300-400# 67.5 - 107 cwt
400-600# 55 - 108 cwt
600-800# 61 - 83 cwt
800-1000# 69 - 77 cwt
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs N/A
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 200 cwt
70-90# 130 - 170 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 125 - 128 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 125 - 128 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 60 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 98 - 106 cwt
Mixed grading 80 - 97 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 95 - 103.5 cwt
Mixed grading 80 - 94 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 86 - 95 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 60 - 85 cwt
Market Cows mostly 54 - 66 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 53 cwt
Market Bulls 70 - 85 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 50 - 130 cwt
150 - 250# 35 - 117.5 cwt
Beef Calves 70 - 120 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 5 - 45 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 21 cwt
450-500# 22 cwt
Over 500# 23 - 24 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 8 cwt
Over 300# 8 cwt