    Farm market report for Dec. 5 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 2:38 p.m.

    Monday December 5, 2016

    Feeder Cattle

    Odd & Plain cattle discounted

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# up to 141 cwt

    600-800# 67.5 - 122.5 cwt

    800-1000# 77 - 97 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# up to 122.5 cwt

    600-800# N/A cwt

    800-1000# 70 - 90.5 cwt

    Holstein Steers

    300-400# 67.5 - 107 cwt

    400-600# 55 - 108 cwt

    600-800# 61 - 83 cwt

    800-1000# 69 - 77 cwt

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs N/A

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 200 cwt

    70-90# 130 - 170 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 125 - 128 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 125 - 128 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 60 - 75 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 60 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 98 - 106 cwt

    Mixed grading 80 - 97 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 95 - 103.5 cwt

    Mixed grading 80 - 94 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 86 - 95 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 60 - 85 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 54 - 66 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 53 cwt

    Market Bulls 70 - 85 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 50 - 130 cwt

    150 - 250# 35 - 117.5 cwt

    Beef Calves 70 - 120 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 5 - 45 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 21 cwt

    450-500# 22 cwt

    Over 500# 23 - 24 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 8 cwt

    Over 300# 8 cwt

